In a letter published Friday, Eric Litynski dismisses Blake Couey’s concerns for the safety and dignity of the LGBT community as merely “emotional” and contrary to Litynski’s “religious freedom” to discriminate against him.
Funny, in my Christian upbringing I was taught Jesus wanted us to love one another.
But individual freedom and winning elections must matter more than love which is, after all, just an emotion.
Barbara Fister
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.