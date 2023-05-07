I was discouraged to hear the news of the vandalism of the Reflection Lounge, a prayer space often used by Muslim students at Minnesota State University.
Spaces are holy not because of their function or furnishings, but because of the faith, hope, and love of those who gather there. No power, not even hate and destructive intolerance, can overcome it.
I join with other Mankato area Christians in offering our prayers and public support to the Muslim students at MSU, as they heal and restore their sacred space, and to university officials and public safety officers as they investigate.
Rev. Jay Dahlvang
North Mankato
