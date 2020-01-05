We just celebrated Christmas, remembering the baby Jesus in the manger. The angels announced the good news.
Flash forward to present day America. Planned Parenthood killing 350,000 babies a year, using $500,000 of our tax dollars, according to One America News.
For the new year I challenge you to watch the movies "Unplanned" and "Silent Scream."
If you do you will never again support abortion as choice. It shows the unborn babies heart start to race as he or she senses the danger from the abortion doctor. It gets really ugly after.
The abortion industry flat out lies that it's just a bunch of cells. The ACLU does everything it can to suppress ultra sounds.
If it's just a bunch of cells, why fight it? I will tell you why. When the woman hears the baby's heartbeat and sees fingers, toes, eyes and maybe a smile, she will never agree to kill her baby.
Let's go back to the values of the baby in the manger. Support and vote life.
Jim Tessien
Mankato
