Public utilities should be owned by the ratepayers, not by private corporations that use these companies to benefit their stockholders — on the backs of the ratepayer.
I worked for one of these companies at three power plants in Minnesota.
My concerns were:
• Capital projects, which make the power plants efficient and reduce cost, where not installed at the power plants in Minnesota, while these projects were installed at our Texas power plants, which were deregulated, as well as Dairyland Power plants, a cooperative, located in Wisconsin.
• A plant director, at two power plants, told staff the company does not make money when it maintains equipment.
• Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota ratepayers were paying significantly more for electricity than the Texas power plants' rate payers (25% or higher) — that are deregulated.
• Cronyism. The hiring of ex-military, family members and high-paid contractors.
5. One of the private power corporations is the largest lobbyist in the state.
6. Lack of government oversight. Regulatory agencies and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission don’t police these companies.
Cooperatives have no incentive to cheat, as extra revenue is given back to the ratepayers and not to the CEO, board of directors or the stockholders.
Here are six reasons to have citizens own their public utility companies, not corporations listed on the stock market.
Mary Ebert
Kilkenny
