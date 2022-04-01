Citizens and landowners within the Le Sueur Watershed should be aware that water planning is moving from county boundaries to the watershed boundary and that the state of Minnesota is planning to make a substantial investment in water quality within the Le Sueur Watershed.
The Le Sueur Watershed covers approximately from Mankato south to Wells and from New Richland west to Amboy. An outline of where in the watershed to focus on and what kind of projects to spend money on has been created using available science and local professional experience.
Now is the time for citizens to review what is proposed and provide direction if changes are needed. Decision makers value what the public thinks about the proposed outline and welcomes constructive criticism. A public meeting that has an informational portion and an opportunity for public input is planned 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Pemberton Main Street Plaza.
I live in, recreate in, work in, and get my drinking water from the Le Sueur Watershed, so the future of water planning within the Le Sueur watershed is important to me. I plan to attend, and I hope to see many other interested citizens there.
Water, and especially safe and clean water, is something we all value and should strive for.
Mark Schaetzke
Waseca
