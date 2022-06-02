At the end of April, the FDA announced a proposal to end the sale of menthol-flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars. While this step at the federal level is exciting and important in standing up to Big Tobacco, we can do more.
The City of Mankato should not wait for federal or state action to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products.
Big Tobacco has a long history of aggressively marketing flavored products, particularly menthol, to populations with limited incomes, communities of color and LGBTQ+ communities. Largely because of menthol cigarettes, Black Minnesotans who smoke have a harder time quitting and die at higher rates from tobacco-related diseases like heart disease, stroke and cancer.
Menthol, other candy and fruit-flavored tobacco products are Big Tobacco’s most alluring bait. Most kids say flavors are the main reason why they use commercial tobacco products and why they perceive them as less harmful. The truth is that no matter their flavor, tobacco products are likely to leave a harsh aftertaste: tobacco is still the number one cause of preventable death and disability in this country.
Mankato Collaborative's members include American Lung Association, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Greater Mankato United Way, Indivisible St Peter/Greater Mankato, Mankato Clinic, Mayo Clinic Health System, Minnesota Hip/Hop Coalition, Minnesota State University Department of Health Science, Project for Teens and various Mankato residents.
As a collaborative, we hope we can count on the Mankato City Council to end the sale of flavored tobacco products to help reduce the toll of tobacco and protect our children from the industry that shamelessly targets them in the name of profit.
Liz Heimer
St. Peter
Coordinator for The Mankato Collaborative, including: American Lung Association, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Greater Mankato United Way, Indivisible St Peter/Greater Mankato, The Mankato Clinic, Mayo Clinic Health System, Minnesota Hip/Hop Coalition, Minnesota State University department of health science, Project for Teens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.