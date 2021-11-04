The city of Mankato and Blue Earth County should get on the same page when it comes to light pollution standards.
South Bend Township’s industrial zone looks like the Las Vegas strip at night. Unnecessarily bright lights affixed to several buildings and structures illuminate the river valley. Instead of shining down, lights glare into non-industrial zoned residences, including homes in West Mankato.
In stark contrast, the city of Mankato is needlessly worried that softly illuminating the beautiful and culturally significant silo mural may contribute to light pollution. Previously, an artistic wine glass atop a small business on Riverfront Drive caused consternation.
How is it that different environmental standards seemingly apply to big business and industry? Shouldn’t there be some consistency from one adjacent jurisdiction to the next?
Mary Dowd
Mankato
