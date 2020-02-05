I oppose the city of North Mankato’s proposed ordinance to regulate homeowners’ pollinator gardens.
First, this ordinance represents an unnecessary and burdensome infringement on private property rights. It requires impacted homeowners to get permission from all neighbors within 200 feet.
While I’m grateful to have wonderful neighbors, I don’t think they should have veto power over what I plant in my garden. Second, in drafting this proposal, North Mankato considered just one model ordinance, selecting an example that is environmentally regressive and highly-regulated. In drafting any new policy, I believe the city should consider a range of options.
In this case, many Minnesota cities (such as Austin, Duluth, Faribault) have models for pollinator-friendly policies that could be considered. Third, the proposal adds a bureaucratic assortment of paperwork and rules that would seem only to discourage residents from creating pollinator-friendly gardens.
At a time when research is clearly showing how important pollinator habitat is for Minnesota’s land management and economy, it is unfortunate that our city officials are not showing more support.
Just a few years ago, North Mankato signed onto the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge. While signing pledges is a feel-good action step, I encourage our city officials to follow through on the promise.
Stefanie Jaquette
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.