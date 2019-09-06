I would like to commend and thank whoever is responsible for the flower planting in the boulevards and planters in the downtown area. They are so well planned with variety and color and well taken care of by those who are involved with the work that has and is being done for all of us to enjoy the beauty that is present.
It is well worth a drive down Riverfront Drive to view the flowers that give one the sense of joy in just admiring them.
Also, I have wanted to comment on the art work along the river and on various corners around town — they are delightful to note and the variety makes them so interesting. Variety is the spice of life and they do add "spice" to the city. Thanks to those artists!
Also, thanks and appreciation to the many business places who have added planters with flowers — it makes Mankato look like there are a lot of people here who care about presenting a good image that says: "We like it here."
Marlys Leiding
Mankato
