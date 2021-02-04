I am writing in support of Gov. Tim Walz's Clean Cars Minnesota. When I heard that transportation was the No. 1 source of climate pollution in Minnesota, I wanted to do something to change that.
I started shopping for an electric car. It's not that easy to find one in Minnesota. A report by the Department of Transportation found that there were only 19 models of electric vehicles available in Minnesota, while in the marketplace as a whole there are 43.
Changing Minnesota's standards with the Clean Cars Minnesota will provide consumers with more choices in the marketplace to be able to purchase the vehicles that are right for them, including some of the newly announced electric trucks and Humvees headed to the market.
More consumer choice isn't the only nor most important concern addressed by Clean Cars Minnesota. The proposed standards will help protect our health, address climate change, grow the economy and save Minnesotans' money.
We need to get back on track with regards to clean energy and Clean Cars Minnesota will help get us there.
Mary Spear
St. Peter
