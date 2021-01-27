I write in favor of the 100% Clean Energy Standard bill, which is being considered by our Minnesota Legislature.
This bill will encourage investment in wind farms, solar gardens, hydropower, and infrastructure, thus creating jobs in communities across our state. These jobs will be more than a paycheck — they will be opportunities for workers to create a better future for us all. These will be jobs with dignity and purpose and will aid in the spiritual health of our communities.
Clean energy and storage is now cheaper than fossil fuel and would meet electrical reliability standards, even during extreme weather events like a polar vortex. Investment in clean energy projects would create a net economic benefit in addition to saving our climate (www.2035report.com). This is incredibly good news.
We can have a clean, growing economy that benefits everyone.
The Rev. Andrew Davis
St. Peter
