I’m watching the Brazilian news today and learning a bit about Bahai, an eastern state on Brazil’s Atlantic coast.
Bahai, is predominately Catholic, and relatively wealthy by Brazilian standards. As with much of Brazil, Bahai has poorly maintained infrastructure. Particularly, it’s hydroelectric dams, much like the United States.
Over this holiday season, Bahai has had the most rain it’s seen in over three decades. This is coming on the heals of an historic drought. Tens of thousands of homes have been destroyed, whole cities. At least two dams have burst.
Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. This is now becoming self-evident.
Our challenge will be both adaption and mitigation. It is important to know that the extreme weather we are seeing now will continue to get worse for thousands of years. The good old days of consistently cold Minnesotan winters are leaving us.
Every year for thousands of years to come, our weather will, on average, continue to warm. Since we are a fairly northern latitude, our warming will come more quickly.
What we can do now is mitigate the difficulties our children and grandchildren will need to contend with by ceasing our use of fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Likely, we’ve already triggered feedback loops such as melting arctic permafrost and burning boreal forests. How quickly we decrease our usage of fossil fuels will impact how dangerous our world will become for our children.
If you find yourself saying things like: We’ve had storms before; it’s been hot before; stopping fossil fuels is a pipe dream...I encourage you to do some genuine climatic research.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
Commented
