The Nobel Conference "Climate Changed: Facing Our Future" held at Gustavus Adolphus College Sept. 24 and 25 had numerous speakers who were extremely knowledgeable and informative.
Amitav Ghosh, PhD. spoke about his latest book of nonfiction, "The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable."
He explained that 25% of all the U.S. carbon dioxide emissions are coming from the Defense Department — which raises two questions: Should the United States maintain a global empire based on a military highly dependent on fossil fuels and how do we as a nation reduce our emissions of carbon dioxide over the next 30 years to help the world avoid exceeding a 2 degrees Celsius rise in global temperature?
Elizabeth Kolbert wrote in the Sept. 30 New Yorker that a recent Washington Post poll found that more than 75 percent of Americans now consider climate change a crisis or a major problem.
Unfortunately that same poll showed that less than half would pay more to address it. Until we as a society become serious about changing the way we obtain energy and work together to achieve a carbon free economy the young people of the world will face a bleak future.
John and Mary Kluge
New Ulm
