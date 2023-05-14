When my grandparents were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, my family and I searched for ways to get more time with them.
Recently, the FDA approved a treatment that slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the early stages. In the early stages of Alzheimer’s, most individuals can still participate in many aspects of their pre-diagnosis life. This treatment has given families like mine a beacon of hope where there previously wasn’t one.
However, this beacon of hope was not long-lived. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has created a policy that only applies to those with Alzheimer’s and is blocking access to these treatments. This hurts those who could benefit from this treatment now, and those who could benefit in the future as it advances and as we work toward finding a cure.
Without access to this treatment, thousands of families throughout Minnesota will lose the opportunity to have more time with their loved ones.
The older adults in need of this treatment deserve so much better. Please don’t let their needs be disregarded.
I urge you to write to your elected leaders and ask them to support the reversal of CMS’s decision to block this class of treatments. We need to support the older adults in need of these treatments today and ensure that a path to treatment remains open for all those in the future that will need it.
Alysha Kruger
Mankato
