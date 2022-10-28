A group of community leaders and members of the greater Mankato community formed a coalition to endorse Captain Paul Barta as the next Blue Earth County sheriff. We believe Paul Barta is the most professional and experienced candidate for the office of sheriff.
Our coalition has a great concern about the safety of women, people of color, and all other voices in our community regardless of race, gender and abilities. Barta has proven his skill time and time again in helping victims feel heard, respected, and safe with law enforcement and within the justice system.
Barta has extensive experience at various levels of law enforcement including administrative responsibilities. He is well-known for doing his work responsibly and fairly.
Barta is the most knowledgeable and articulate candidate for the position, while being open to conversation and opinions from all levels within our community.
You can depend on Barta to ensure the sheriff's office is, and will continue to be, transparent and maintain the agency with the high expectations our community deserves.
We strongly believe the people of the greater Mankato area, who rely on the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office to provide fair and critical services to our community, should decide who leads and guides the sheriff’s office.
This coalition endorses Barta because of his experience, professionalism and devotion to our community. Please vote for Captain Paul Barta as your next Blue Earth County sheriff.
For a complete list of signers, please see Barta4Sheriff's website and social media.
Kristine Madsen
Barb Carstens
Dawn Campbell
