As April approaches, autistics anxiously await another annual air raid of “autism awareness” campaigns that frame our neurodivergence as a “disorder” and dismiss our demands for acceptance.
Anticipating a wave of autistiphobic propaganda promoting Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), I’d like to set the record straight.
ABA was pioneered by behaviorist psychologist O. Ivar Lovaas in the early 1960s. Utilizing “aversive stimuli,” Lovaas tried to render autistic kids “indistinguishable from their peers.”
Whilst modern behaviorists have shifted the emphasis of their practice from punishments to rewards, Positive Behavior Supports (PBS) and other so-called “non-aversive” derivatives of ABA remain innately coercive because, as Edward Deci and Richard Ryan clarified in 1985, rewards are merely “control through seduction.”
Moreover, as Alfie Kohn exposed in 1996, “control of any variety is aversive,” including assigning homework. This isn’t a radical position. On the contrary, as Christopher Chase-Dunn and Bruce Lerro wrote, “Pavlov and Skinner were radical in that they denied that it was important to know what is going on in a person’s mind….”
Thus, “behaviorist psychologist” is nothing but a contradiction in terms.
Indeed, as Nick Walker asserted during her return visit to Minnesota State University last semester, “the whole behaviorist pseudoscientific ideology is fundamentally unsound to start with.” Now that Ireland has concluded that ABA and PBS are human rights violations, the question arises: Why do both major capitalist parties — Democrats and Republicans — and academic administrators continue to support this quackery?
As Noam Chomsky explained in 1998, “behaviorism was very popular among the managerial classes” because “it gave them a moral right to control and dominate people.” Consequently, it’s in everybody’s best interest to commemorate Autism Acceptance Month by abolishing behaviorism.
And if I may make a suggestion, I think AP style should capitalize autistic, just like it capitalizes Black and Indigenous. As Walker wrote a decade ago, “the appropriate language for discussing medical problems is quite different from the appropriate language for discussing diversity.”
Bruce Wenzel
Mankato
