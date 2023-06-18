At the June 7 meeting of the Blue Earth County Planning Commission, county staff presented overwhelming evidence as to why the MFS compost site should be shut down due to multiple permit violations.
Despite a recommendation from some unknown person in the county government to table a vote until June 28 — to accommodate the permit holder more time to offer defense of the violations — the commission voted 4-3 to pass the recommendation to revoke the permit to the county board at the June 20 meeting.
MFS claims that they have not had enough time to fix the odor problem. One of the excuses they gave is that the piles are frozen in the winter and nothing could be done. This is simply not a true statement. The temperature of the piles should be between 135 and 175 degrees Fahrenheit for proper composting. Also if they are frozen they shouldn’t smell as they did all winter.
Notice was sent to MFS by the county on March 2 that they had 60 days to bring the site into compliance or face revocation of the permit. They were notified on May 2 that they were still out of compliance and the county was going to start the process of revoking the permit.
MFS has had more than enough time to fix the problem. Either it can’t be fixed or they just chose not to and leave the residents living with the smell of death.
I encourage the Blue Earth County Board to vote for revocation of the permit June 20. A conditional use permit is worthless if it can’t be enforced.
Dan FitzSimmons
Good Thunder
