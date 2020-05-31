The Mankato Area Community Band wants to thank Robb Murray for including us in his story on canceled concerts this year. I would like to add something about the history of our funding.
In 2006, the city of Mankato started the Community Grant program. Mankato individual artists and Mankato nonprofits may apply yearly for 1/4 of their year's operating expenses.
Although city funding is no longer guaranteed, the band received a community grant each year except 2020, when all arts grants were converted to COVID-19 assistance.
Guidelines to apply for a Community Grant are are on the city of Mankato website at https://www.mankatomn.gov/government/city-manager/community-grant-program, should they still be available after the pandemic.
If anyone wants to know what the band spends to run our concert series, I will be happy to share the figures in a private email. A detailed organizational and project budget is required for all the grants that we apply for. This ensures accountability of grantees.
We appreciate and needed funding from the Mankato Community Grants, Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, and our many individual fans.
We appreciate your past attendance and your good wishes, everyone. We can't wait to entertain and inspire you at our next concert series, hopefully in 2021. Our band members also hope to attend Blues on Belgrade and Rockin' on the Hill when their events return next summer.
Martha Lindberg
Mankato
