Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mankato Area Community Band has canceled summer concerts in Sibley Park for 2020.
The Mankato City Council voted to keep parks closed through July 18. Also, physical distancing recommendations will prevent us from having rehearsals.
It is a really sad year for summer bands. Most other bands in southern Minnesota have also canceled their summer concerts. But remember that the Mankato Area Community Band plans to return to Sibley Park for concerts next summer.
You can visit the Mankato Area Community Band page on facebook to keep in touch. There you will find cheesy band jokes and memes, and occasionally, some inspiration.
Take heart, "We'll be Bach." In less time than it takes to learn to spell, we will be back, so please stay well.
Martha Lindberg
Mankato
