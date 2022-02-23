In response to the editorial board's recent piece proposing a new start for North Mankato, I would counter and ask for some self-reflection on what we need to do as a community to make sure strong leaders such as John Harrenstein would feel compelled to stay.
I for one am saddened by his departure. More than ever, we are in need of his type of leadership. John is as honest of a man that I have come across. No one can claim they were blindsided or unaware of where he stood.
The claims of dismissing community voices are a bit hypocritical considering this same editorial page claimed that the school board put ‘reasonable limits’ when it tried to limit citizen input. This claim appears to be more an issue with this paper's relationship with John than the procedures he helped put in place.
In a post-pandemic world, more people than ever will be able to choose where they live. We do not need cooperative or sensitive leadership.
We need a leader who is willing to say no to projects that should be said no to, someone who will fight for upgrades and industry that make this an attractive place to live. We need someone who will build upon the three areas that make a strong city — public safety, jobs, and excellent education options.
When looking for the next city administrator, sadly, we will not be able to replicate Mr. Harrenstein, but the search should start by looking for someone who has many of the same strong leadership and personality qualities that he possesses.
John Harrenstein will be greatly missed by this community.
Jamie Aanenson
North Mankato
