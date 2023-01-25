The new Congress just kicked off, and already Republicans like 1st District Rep. Brad Finstad in the House are betraying the voters. When they aren’t too busy fighting among themselves, the new MAGA leadership is pushing harmful policies like attacking abortion rights, cutting Social Security and Medicare, giving tax breaks to the rich, and gutting the office that oversees ethics requirements.
It’s also clear that Kevin McCarthy (and the right-wing extremists that he cut a deal with to become speaker) will spend the next two years sabotaging President Joe Biden rather than getting anything done.
Americans deserve a Congress that works for us, not just for themselves and their wealthy cronies.
Yurie Hong
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.