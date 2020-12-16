How disappointing are you really, Rep. Jim Hagedorn?
Let us count the ways: By being among 170 Republicans in search of activist judges on the U.S. Supreme Court who would overturn the election of Joe Biden, you violated your own party's decades-long stance against an activist judiciary.
By aligning yourself with a group made up of a sizeable contingent of individuals openly supporting secession, you have come as close as you can come to violating your oath to protect the Constitution.
By listening to the nonsense, you have become a part of it — and all because you either have no principles yourself except those that favor the exercise of cynical power, or you lack the spine to stand up to a child whose commitment to this country's institutions is even weaker than your own, someone whose exit strategy is to flatten everything in his wake on the way out.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
