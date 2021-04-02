Records show that eight of the nine counties in south central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases March 29, combining for 36 newly-infected people in total.
The 36 cases were a generally little uptick contrasted with day by day sums during the most recent 14 days, as indicated by the Minnesota Department of Health. Mondays and Tuesdays, notwithstanding, regularly have lower aggregates because of detailing slacks from the end of the week. Area counties likewise detailed no new COVID passing’s on March 29, in the wake of having two during the end of the week. South-focal Minnesota's pandemic loss of life stays at 211.
Just as the government is working to eradicate the virus and sending vaccines out, I urge Congressman Jim Hagedorn to support emergency global funding for COVID-19 in the next relief package.
Paul Adeyemi
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.