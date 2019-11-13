On Nov. 6, Rep. Jim Hagedorn had a town hall in Austin.
While there is a lot I could say about the representative’s language, treatment of the audience, and egregious policy positions, I am most upset by his continued lies about asylum seekers. In every town hall that I have been to — which is six now (Olmsted, Steele, Nobles, Freeborn, Watonwan and Mower) — Hagedorn says that asylum seekers can make an asylum claim in their home country and then the U.S. government will fly accepted asylees to the United States.
This is a lie.
US Code§ 158 clearly states that migrants who are seeking asylum must be in the United States or at a port of entry. They are not allowed to go to a U.S. embassy and make an asylum claim — our embassies don’t do that. Asylum seekers who cross the border “illegally” have the legal right to an asylum officer and to U.S. protection from the moment they make their claim and until (and sometimes after) they are fully processed.
Asylum seekers are protected by federal and international law.
By lying, Hagedorn is not only showing that he doesn’t care about asylum seekers and refugees, but that he is okay with the administration and government workers breaking the law.
Maggie Dimock
North Mankato
