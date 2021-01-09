Our military announced this morning that they will erect non-scalable barriers, barricades, and other measures to form a secure perimeter around our nation’s capitol. I’ve seen measures like this before, around the capitals of failed and failing democracies.
Barriers erected to protect the governors from those they govern are symbols that democracy is dead or dying or maybe never really existed in the first place.
Functioning democracies are unusual because they depend on the consent of the governed rather than walls. Not very long ago, an ordinary citizen could go to Washington and walk around the halls of government, passing elected officials in the hallways, even visiting their offices.
I thought that was a most amazing thing about our capital. When consent goes away, walls go up. Our new barriers will protect the governors from the governed. Trust and consent are no longer strong enough to hold our nation together.
Robert Palmer
Le Sueur
