The League of Women Voters of the St. Peter Area, which has since 1963 promoted the informed and active participation in government in its most basic form — that of voting — supports the League of Women Voters of Minnesota in its Jan. 14 letter calling on the leadership of the Minnesota House and Senate to:
• Require that all Minnesota state representatives and senators tell the truth about the settled 2020 elections as a duty to fulfill their oath to the United States and Minnesota constitutions.
• Require certain legislators who have incited lies and violence to issue a public message immediately disavowing the falsehoods about a “stolen election,” apologizing for the use of those lies for political purposes, and accepting of the 2020 election validity and integrity, and a clear message that harassment and calls for violence toward our public officials will not be tolerated.
• Seek consequences and accountability of those legislators who have continued to violate their oath of office by spreading lies about the election through formal censure, the revocation of committee assignments, and even expulsion if needed, should their behavior of spreading lies and misinformation continue.
Lynn Solo, President
LWV St. Peter
