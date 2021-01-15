Contrary to the letters of some conservatives to this paper, there is no such thing as a peaceful insurrection.
What we have learned since Jan. 6 is that the terrorists who descended on the Capitol to stop the certification of a free and fair election were armed to the teeth with zip ties, gas, guns and tactical gear to inflict as much harm as possible and perhaps even kidnap and murder our congresspeople.
State representatives Susan Akland and Jeremy Munson's support for the insurrection, as well as Congressman Jim Hagedorn's, is unconscionable. All should resign immediately as they clearly have no interest in upholding our democratic processes.
I am also disgusted to hear that Minnesota Sen. Paul Gazelka compared treason and culpability of treasonist Republican lawmakers to the Black Lives Matter protesters who begged people like Gazelka to hold cops accountable for their crimes when they indiscriminately murdered black people.
How dare any of these people claim to represent the full body politic. They subvert the will of the voting majority — funnily enough, none of the recently-elected Republican representatives have any problem with the votes cast for themselves.
While there is not much recourse for Gazelka's disgusting lies and false equivalencies except to vote him out, there absolutely are legal consequences for inciting and supporting an insurgency.
Akland, Hagedorn and Munson are unfit to hold the offices they presently occupy and must be ejected from their seats.
Misti Nicole Harper
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.