I would like to clear up several things that the Democrats cannot seem to get straight.
President Trump did not build the cages at the border, President Obama did.
Trump did not cause the virus, China did. It was a new virus and Trump turned it over to the governors of each state to handle. They didn't want Trump to do anything in their states. He wanted to help. They just had to ask.
Trump did all he could to help out with supplies of PPE.
Trump did not call the military losers and suckers. There's more than 20 witnesses that say he didn't say that. The Democrats took that way out of context.
Trump is not causing this division, riots and looting in our country — Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters are. They are seeding hatred because they don't like Trump. They blame Trump for the riots to hurt his election.
Please give us some conservative columnists' views sometimes in your paper. I think we deserve it. We pay for the paper.
Kenneth Hoffman
Mankato
