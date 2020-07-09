There’s a primary challenger in the Minnesota House District 23B race against Jeremy Munson. This person is circumventing the system in place of going before the delegates and being vetted like other candidates.
This person might be a nice person but is that what we need right now in Minnesota, someone to go along to get along? In this conservative district we need a strong conservative, which we have in Rep. Jeremy Munson.
Looking at the All Funds MN budget in the past 10 years, this is what we see. Biennium 2010-11: $58.4 billion, 5.9% growth; 2012-13 $61.69 billion, 5.6% growth (the years I was senator); 2014-15 $69.48 billion, 12.6% growth (the years Democrats controlled all government offices); 2016-17 $74.57 billion, 7.3% growth; 2018-19 $81.69 billion 9.5% growth; 2020-21 (forecasted) $88.92 billion, 8.8% growth.
In the past 10 years, that’s 52% growth which is not a sustainable rate of government growth.
Look around and see which politicians have been around to grow government 52% in the past 10 years and ask them if they think this is sustainable.
Numbers can be really boring to look at but we need to have a sustainable rate of growth or there will only be government, as there will be no one left in this state that can afford to pay taxes.
Munson, in 2-1/2 years, has actually done what we as Republicans have been asking for. Jeremy stood up to politicians that are not representing us. He called out those making backroom deals.
He doesn’t go along with those that vote only to, go along to get along. We need someone that represents us rather than big government spenders.
Sen. Al DeKruif, retired
Madison Lake
