Repeatedly, conservatism spawns atrocious rhetoric and conduct. Some particulars?
(1) “Outing” a political opponent’s child. After supporting a mask requirement, Hastings, Minnesota, school-board president Kelsey Waits was defeated for re-election. On Facebook, a hateful right-winger posted: Waits deserved imprisonment for child abuse because her daughter, 8, was transgender. Appalling? No: Other posters piled on. Apparently “outing” a child is fine.
(2) Parents abusing and disowning their children for being gay/lesbian. A Georgia man was “thrown from my home of 19 years” after coming out to hateful, fundamentalist “Christian” relatives (recording on YouTube). A man, age 56, was disowned for being gay, by fundamentalist parents.
In 2014, then-college-student Kate Koenig was branded a “sick person” and financially cut off for being lesbian — again, by fundamentalist parents. Unsurprisingly, the “Christian” Right preaches: Gayness is chosen; homosexuality is sinful perversion; LGBTs need to “accept Christ” and enter “conversion therapy.”
(3) Hate crimes and harassment. Domineering, arrogantly entitled whites repeatedly have abused and assaulted strangers in public places, for not speaking English (2015 Asma Jama assault, Coon Rapids, Minnesota), “not respecting” the national anthem (2019 Montana assault on a 13-year-old boy, fracturing his skull), and being Muslim and/or wearing hijab (repeatedly after 2016 election; in Santa Monica, California, 2021).
The fabricated “War on Christmas” further exemplifies right-wingers’ raging hostility against racial, ethnic and cultural diversity.
(4) Selectively endorsing violence (see my letters: Oct. 29, 2020, Jan. 28, 2021 and March 30, 2021.
Atrocious indeed. Conservatives: Try justifying or whitewashing this. If possible.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.