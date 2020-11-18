I grew up on a Nicollet County farm and, off and on, have read this newspaper over some 81 years since I entered first grade at Kerns District 8 School, learning to read, being taught about the difference between good and bad government, our history, and our two political parties.
I deeply appreciate the values and contributions of both. A retired United Methodist preacher, I have grown more conservative in my old age and in appreciation for those who regard life as sacred from conception to birth.
I have a problem with those who regard human life after we earn that birth certificate as negotiable.
The controversy still rages between opening up with little regard to the cost in human life or shutting down as much as needed and even the wearing of masks.
I got tested. I wear a mask. I keep that distance. All lives matter to me, all the time.
If that puts me to the left of center, so be it.
Russell E. Lindsay
North Mankato
