There are options other than breeders for your next pet. Instead of getting your next pet from a breeder, why not consider a dog or cat from an animal shelter?
According to the Humane Society of the United States, each year 6 to 8 million pets end up in shelters. Half of those probably won't be adopted.
Determine what kind of pet would be the best fit for your household. Check the website of your local shelter and then visit the shelter in person.
Sometimes all it takes to find your perfect match is to look directly into a pet's eyes and fall in love.
Cheri Hustad Falk
Good Thunder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.