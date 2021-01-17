In July 2019, Rep. Jim Hagedorn got fed up with visits to his office from constituents belonging to the group Indivisible St. Peter-Mankato. He was so fed up that he banned members of this group from even visiting his office, complaining that they were taking up too much time for his staff.
Yet on Jan. 6 when the Capitol building was invaded by a violent mob demanding the suspension of the counting of electoral votes — a key provision of our constitutional democracy — Hagedorn seemed less bothered. He even went on to object to the electoral results of two states (something the angry mob demanded) on that same day.
He also voted against impeaching the president for incitement of insurrection even though this was evidently the case. Hagedorn did condemn the violence, but he has not distanced himself from the ugly and false rhetoric of a “stolen” election.
Ultimately, Hagedorn seems more incensed by his own Democratic constituents, who he considers “extremists,” than the risk posed to our democracy by an angry mob that tried to disrupt the legislature’s work and overturn election results.
As an elected official, Hagedorn should be held to a high standard. All I am asking from him is respect for his constituents and reverence for the constitutional process. Yet, even this seems too high a standard for Hagedorn to meet.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
