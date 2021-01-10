Wednesday's actions by Rep. Jim Hagedorn after the attack on the U.S. Capitol building shows that he is unfit for office and he does not represent his constituents.
He only has allegiance to Donald Trump — a man who in the last 24 hours has acted so heinously that his own party is currently trying to distance themselves from him. His own Cabinet members and staff are actually discussing the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from the presidency.
Instead of taking the opportunity to take a stand against Trump's lies of a “rigged” election, Hagedorn backed them up.
Congressmen and congresswomen fearing for their lives were whisked out of the building to go into hiding in undisclosed locations. Members of his own party were giving interviews during this time from these undisclosed locations, and some of them finally came to their senses.
Some even decided in the interest of preserving our nation to abandon Trump’s lies and admit the election was fair and Trump lost.
But not Hagedorn. He doubled down on the lies, voting twice in favor of objecting to the electoral count.
When U.S. history looks back on this horrific day, Hagedorn will probably not even be mentioned. Because unlike the seditious Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley, he is a minor footnote to the nation, one of 122 cowardly Republican U.S. representatives that even after an armed insurrection during which five people died, did not have the backbone to stand up to Trump. Not even after Trump removed the mask and showed the entire world what a monster he is.
No, the rest of the nation does not care about the actions of Hagedorn, but if you live in his district, I sure hope you do.
Chad Alladin
Madison Lake
