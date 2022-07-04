Recently the U.S. Supreme Court majority held, from a constitutional standpoint, Roe v. Wade (1973) was wrongly decided.
That the minority dissent made no serious attempt to support a legal constitutional basis for Roe is instructional. What followed was days of hyperbolic propaganda and vandalism.
Rather than seriously reflecting on what the decision does and does not do and trying to calm some of our national political division and discourse, some — including politicians —attacked the institution of the Supreme Court.
In this specific case apparently they were not willing to accept that the process of a neutral reading of the text of the Constitution as written and originally understood produced the correct result.
We are a politically divided country. Whether Republicans or Democrats control the federal government roughly 50% of the country is angry about what's happening. One explanation, I think, is in a population as expansive and diverse as ours too much is being decided in Washington D.C.
The U.S. Constitution was written to limit the power of the federal government. The way I see it we have devolved into a country where the federal government has taken (or been given) powers that are not enumerated in the Constitution.
Amendment X says: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution . . . are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people." It's called federalism.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
