I appreciated Jane Dow's Dec. 19 letter addressing payday lending in Minnesota. Payday loans are small dollar loans (usually $200 to $500) that become due and payable on a borrower's next payday, with hefty fees and interest rates well over 200% APR.
At Minnesota nonprofit Exodus Lending, we refinance payday and other predatory loans, charging neither interest nor fees to do so. If a Minnesotan comes to us owing a lender — such as Payday America — $360, we refinance the loan, and the borrower pays us back over the course of a year at $30 per month.
Exodus Lending has served nearly 500 Minnesotans, including residents of Blue Earth, Rice and Nicollet counties, since we began lending in 2015 and plan to continue to do so until laws are passed to limit interest rates on payday loans.
Our overall goal is to advocate for fair and just lending policies in Minnesota, so that no loan carries an interest rate higher than 36% APR.
As Ms. Dow states, 17 states already have such legislation and earlier this month the Illinois General Assembly passed the Predatory Loan Prevention Act which places a 36% cap on consumer loans. It should be noted that this was a bipartisan effort. It is time to enact similar legislation in Minnesota.
Sara Nelson-Pallmeyer
Minneapolis
