As an auto industry professional who has purchased thousands of used vehicles, I know how important it is that insurance total loss vehicles be branded as salvage.
Consumers expect used vehicles offered for sale to be branded when they have been involved in an accident serious enough to require an insurer to declare the vehicle a total loss. Minnesota and a few other states do not require that insurance total loss vehicles be branded as salvage when the vehicles are over a certain age.
Minnesota’s loophole in branding cars six years and older, or worth less than $9,000, means that consumers who may be looking for a reasonably priced but reliable used car don’t know a vehicle they’re considering purchasing might have past damage history.
Legislation moving through the Minnesota statehouse would close that loophole. Expert recyclers too often see cars that should never have been on the road in the shape they’re in. Consumers don’t have the same expertise or education, and their state government shouldn’t remove their right to know a vehicle’s total loss history before they purchase it.
I urge our lawmakers to pass SF2224.
Eric Schulz
Rosemount
