This letter is written on behalf of New Ulm Medical Center's physician leadership, Dr. Andrew Reeves, medical director; Dr. Bryana Andert, primary care lead, and Dr. Kellie Newman, specialty lead.
The rising wave of COVID across the county is now here in our region. Although we are better prepared than back in March, and are using more technology and virtual care options, the situation has become more serious. We recognize that people feel fatigued with the situation, but we still have the power to fight the pandemic through our behavior — we ask everyone to be wise, diligent, and to adhere to the guidelines that have been put in place.
We are grateful that so far in our region we’ve been able to avoid significant numbers of deaths and we have coped with the hospitalizations. Our staff have been resilient, and they have shown the grit to work through the challenges COVID has brought so far.
NUMC is seeing increased activity in the Emergency Department and more patients are being hospitalized locally. The hospital is already more full than normal, and the brunt of the rising pandemic has probably not hit yet. On top of this, we remember that people need regular hospital care — pandemic or not — and we are doing our best to meet their needs by offering specialty and primary care in this large region. But as COVID cases increase, we have fewer resources and less capacity for patients who need other medical care.
Some good news is that we can now run more COVID tests than ever, and the wait time for results has been greatly reduced.
Please keep up with the masks, social distancing, and… sometimes just staying home.
Sarah Warmka,
executive assistant
New Ulm Medical Center
