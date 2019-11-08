We can, and we should, on Monday, show a display of loyal support and conscientious obedience for our veterans.
This year's commemoration of Veteran's Day (Armistice Day) takes on an added significance since the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars.
In a swift revolutionary movement, Iran, aided by allies, extended Islamic influences from North Africa to Afghanistan and undermining pro-Western secular states.
We live in an age divided, disturbed and bewildered.
The civil war in Syria, started by locals, is now a regional conflict involving American action without universal blessing.
The periodic attacks by terrorist groups or individuals are not a typical warfare. None the less, it is a real, insidious warfare carried out by extremist groups.
Our military forces must be equipped and prepared both physically and mentally to face any new disruptive terrorist challenges that await us.
Whatever our feelings about Iraqi and Afghanistan wars and regardless of whether war is just or unjust, necessary or politically contrived, our thoughts need to be focused on the support of those troops and of their needs.
Nowhere in this global world, I firmly believe, would I find a more tolerable nation such as ours.
Here, in America, the freedom and expression of thought remains one of our most cherished basic human rights.
Charles Sehe
Mankato
