I was happy to see that John Rosemond is now a contributor to the Mankato Free Press.

When we lived in Iowa, and we were in the midst of parenting our own children, his column was in the Des Moines Register. I found his common sense approach very helpful.

I also attended two of his conferences and they were not only informative but "spot on" with parenting guidelines. I hope his column will be weekly, if not daily, from now on.

Gwen Rohwer

Mankato

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video