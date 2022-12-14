I was happy to see that John Rosemond is now a contributor to the Mankato Free Press.
When we lived in Iowa, and we were in the midst of parenting our own children, his column was in the Des Moines Register. I found his common sense approach very helpful.
I also attended two of his conferences and they were not only informative but "spot on" with parenting guidelines. I hope his column will be weekly, if not daily, from now on.
Gwen Rohwer
Mankato
