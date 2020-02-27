I was dismayed by the headline in the Free Press on Feb. 23 stating “Cross-river disputes growing after a decade of detente” and the page five headliner even bigger “CITIES: Suspicions of bad faith grow.”
In the fall of 2009 there were a number of informal meetings with community leaders and citizens regarding the tensions that existed between Mankato and North Mankato. As a result a larger meeting was held to discuss issues and how to ease tensions between our communities.
It is my belief these meetings were the beginning of some very positive steps toward healing and moving forward. And yes, we have gone through a period of detente.
And now it feels like tensions are rising as a result of trying to provide and improve the sports facilities in Mankato and North Mankato. When we go through any process should we not be discussing tough questions? Should we not have some heated debates? Should we not bring out the realistic concerns and facts?
As I read the article I wondered if The Free Press sees this process in a negative vein rather than honoring and reinforcing these tough discussions.
As we all know the sentiments in our the country are so caustic. I believe our communities do not want to fall into the same divisive mood as our county is currently experiencing.
I trust our community members will figure a way to come to consensus. We know everyone will not end up where or with what they want. But we do know the key element is compromise. What is best for our kids? What is best for Mankato? What is best for North Mankato? What is best for our area as a whole?
Keep the dialogue going as compromise can only be attained with ongoing discussion. Keep your heads up. Don’t be discouraged by words such as “disputes, suspicious, bad faith.” Did the recent meeting contain these accusatory mischaracterization or was it an honest exercise in awareness raising for all involved?
Keep teamwork and the greater good for the entire community the focus. Let us be an example for our young people. They will benefit by our example of how dialogue, debate and compromise can make a difference.
Laura Turk
North Mankato
