My wife and I were at the traffic light on Lookout Drive and the Judson Bottom Road when every available squad car in North Mankato — with lights flashing blew through the traffic light — and headed north.
I knew then that there was either action or a serious accident. I read the news story in The Free Press Wednesday and discovered there were people with a gun or guns and fleeing the police.
Be that as it may it is not the point I want to make.
My point is how it made me feel. I feel protected and safe.
Those cops didn't know how the situation would play out, but they raced to the scene to put themselves in harm's way to protect all of us.
I think we have been taking that for granted lately.
Dennis Durand
Mankato
