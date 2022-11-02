Having known Kevin Bores for many years, I have found him to be a smart, confident man with a love for the Mankato area.
He is a talented business owner who can read and understand budgeting. He realizes that as a community grows it needs leaders with vision for the future.
Of course, as Mankato grows it needs to keep it's people safe. Bores backs a strong law enforcement and public service department. He will strengthen the Mankato City Council with his tenacious work ethic. He is always open to discussing anything that will enhance Mankato's stature.
Please consider voting for Bores who would keep Mankato a great place to call home.
Randy Schlingmann
Mankato
