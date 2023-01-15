Taxpayers in North Mankato should applaud their City Council members for wanting to get more information about the use of sales tax dollars before voting to spend $21 million in sales tax funds on possibly one project.
With a history of losing money on the current Caswell facilities, it would be negligent of the council — especially with two new members at their first council meeting — to approve such a large monetary commitment without reviewing the projected construction and financing costs of the project, as well as other possible uses for sales tax dollars.
They also need to consider the existing financial commitments of North Mankato to continue support of Caswell. All Seasons Arena, which is projected to need extensive deferred repairs and upgrades, currently has only three partners (including North Mankato), who have committed to financially support the multiple costly needs of ASA. Also included is the need to look closely at abatements as a possible financing tool.
While abatements don’t change an individual’s real estate taxes whose property is being used for abatement, it does dedicate a portion of their real estate taxes to a particular project. That, in turn, takes tax dollars away from the general fund and may increase real estate taxes for everyone to support the regular general fund expenses which have been lost by the use of those abatement funds.
The council didn’t approve, or disapprove, anything Jan. 3. Rather, they took their fiduciary responsibility seriously and will do their due diligence starting with a workshop in the near future.
Residents and others, in a respectful manner, may make their ideas known by contacting council members.
Barbara Church
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.