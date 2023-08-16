I recently read about a Mankato man who voluntarily turned in a glass pipe and approximately $150 dollars worth of methamphetamine to the Mankato Public Safety department. After initially stating that the items were not his, he later admitted that they were.
He is now facing a fifth-degree felony drug possession charge.
Most first time convictions for drunken driving are misdemeanors and even most repeated drunken driving convictions are gross misdemeanors. Only in the most egregious and dangerous of cases are DWIs convicted as felonies. Yet, this man may receive a felony conviction for doing the right and responsible thing.
Of course, a conviction of any criminal offense is a serious matter. However, a felony conviction is a truly a life-altering event.
If convicted, not only will he have to serve his adjudicated federal prison sentence and pay significant financial penalties, he will be a felon for the rest of his life. He will not be able to vote, or own or possess a firearm in most states.
He will be unable to obtain mortgage, personal or federal housing loans. He will find difficulty in obtaining decent rental housing and a job that pays even a living wage.
In a time when our legal system is overwhelmed and underfunded, past marijuana convictions are being expunged, drunk drivers can get there licenses back in 30 days and law enforcement agencies are struggling to regain and maintain the public confidence, perhaps we would all be better served if he were referred to the counseling or treatment that his actions warrant.
Martin Kennedy
North Mankato
