The phrase “early identification and treatment” are well used in the mental health field. But the reality is that we wait until a person’s mental illness is at “stage four” before anything is done.
By then the person may end up in jail or be brought to the emergency department and kept on a 72-hour hold. When someone doesn’t seek treatment voluntarily, we wait to intervene until they meet the criteria for involuntary treatment.
Just in the past month I talked to families whose loved one was actively psychotic, believing that people were following them and were highly agitated since they were scared. Another family said their loved one’s symptoms were so intense that they couldn’t take care of themselves — they weren’t bathing, there was no food in the house, and they had been hoarding free newspapers to the point that they couldn’t sleep in their bed.
In these situations, and many others like it, families had called the county and even the crisis team. But since the person didn’t want treatment voluntarily, and they weren’t a danger to themselves or others, nothing could be done. Families had to wait until they were a danger for someone to intervene.
There are lots of reasons why someone won’t seek treatment voluntarily. Sometimes they don’t believe they have a mental illness, they might have had a bad experience in the mental health system, or they are so paranoid they don’t trust anyone. Other times they are simply reluctant and don’t have the energy to find a provider and make an appointment.
Imagine if there was a law that allowed county staff or crisis teams to go out in these situations and create a relationship with the individual and engage them in treatment voluntarily. Not a one-and-done, but efforts over several months to get them into treatment voluntarily.
It could be a peer specialist sharing their story of recovery and helping the person understand they can get better. It could be helping them access community services before they ever need hospitalization or come into contact with police.
Well, you don’t need to imagine it. In 2020 the Legislature passed an overhaul of the Minnesota Commitment Act. One of the changes was to allow counties — through their staff, crisis team staff, peer specialists — to try to engage the person in treatment voluntarily.
This is not an alternative to commitment; it is early intervention to prevent commitment or criminal justice involvement. They can also look at the need for housing and insurance and work with the family on suicide prevention. It takes a holistic approach to helping people with symptoms of a mental illness that are interfering with their lives.
Great idea, yet no county is doing this. NAMI Minnesota went to the Legislature two years in a row to obtain small grants to pilot this idea, but it wasn’t included in the final bills.
As counties begin to put together their budgets for 2024, NAMI Minnesota encourages them to look at this law and implement it. Set aside funds that can be used by crisis teams to respond to these situations and prevent people ending up in the hospital or in jail.
Let’s make the phrase “early identification and treatment” actually mean something in the mental health system.
Sue Abderholden, MPH, is executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota.
