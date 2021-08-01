What kind of society do we want to live in? We do have choices. We can live in a society filled with fear, hatred, and corruption (Trump's America), or we can continue the task of creating a society built on love, the acceptance of others, equity and justice.
We can perpetuate the racial and ethnic injustices of the past, or we can identify them, own up to them, eliminate them, and move toward reparations and reconciliation.
We can try to restrict the ability to vote for those with whom we disagree or do not accept, or we can pass laws which guarantee not only the right but the means to vote for every eligible citizen.
We can allow this nation to descend into the white supremacists' goal of a fascist dictatorship, or we can employ every available means under the Constitution to preserve and extend our democracy.
Thomas Jefferson pinned his hopes for a democratic republic on an educated and informed citizenry. He would no doubt be appalled at the state of American politics today. He was no stranger to political differences and political battles, but he would be troubled by the willful ignorance of the anti-vaxers and the irrationality of the right-wing conspiracy theorists.
Most of all he would be alarmed over the right-wing insurrectionists who violently attacked our Capitol building with the intent to overthrow a free and fair presidential election. This would be too much for someone who contributed so much to forming our democracy.
Make no mistake about it. The choices we make now are crucial to preserving our democratic institutions. Our best hope is an informed and activist citizenry.
Don Strasser
Mankato
