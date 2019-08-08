A President Joe Biden would be a vast improvement over President Donald Trump.

Our main problem as individuals and as a country would continue — too much money in politics, too much money in everything. We would have more and more poverty-stricken families.

It is high time that we elect a woman as president — President Elizabeth Warren.

If you think her political views are too radical, too socialistic, well, don't worry. The Republican judicial branches, Supremes and circuits (Trump's legacy) would be a modifying influence. Even the Congress could well curb Warren's liberal tendencies.

Yes, I believe a President Warren would be our last chance, literally, as citizens and as a nation.

We already have become some kind of a dictatorship/plutocracy, in the hands of a megalomaniac.

If the 60 million votes for Trump in 2016 continues or increases in 2020, we deserve our fate.

Walter O. Jones

Lake Crystal

