It is difficult to find a public area near Mankato with a good view of the sky for watching sunsets, star gazing, observing bird migrations, clouds or storms.
Most of the high areas are wooded and private property. Blue Earth County could get creative and instead of expanding the Ponderosa Landfill sideways, they could expand it upward. Garbage could be layered, compacted, and covered with earth until it creates a small mountain. Besides being a big money maker for the county, once it was completed the public could enjoy a new recreation area.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.