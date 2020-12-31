I think it was an injustice, the way the article was written about Seven Mile Creek County Park.
The quote was that the “trail work was a mistake that’s been fixed.”
With the late fall and dry weather, it would be a better time to start to get work done, versus the possibility of a wet spring. Much less “people” activity now, then the rest of winter to allow the dirt etc. to settle in. Much better than starting fresh diggings in the spring.
What it appears is that a park employee(s) weren’t following procedures for trail width and things became overgrown. When it becomes that overgrown (as you said, “20 years” worth), of course any work done will look devastating.
You can’t walk through a trail the width of a bike, with a hand shovel and improve things. A skid steer is the only thing practical. There have been so many improvements at the park in the last year or more, it looks so much cleaner and better taken care of.
I think we owe that country employee a pat on the back for his efforts of clearing brush, trimming overhanging branches, re-doing volleyball courts and for bringing it back to the recommended levels, knowing the backlash it would probably create.
He was doing what he was hired to do and following all the county recommendations.
Everyone has their own take of what they want and like to see at the park, but the park wasn’t being kept to recommended standards previously so everyone is suffering sticker shock now.
It’s hard to put a time frame for each step. And we know people will complain about the mud next spring when more work is done.
Lonny Meyer
St. Peter
